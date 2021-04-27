SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — After nearly 10 months, Seminole County leaders are deciding what to do about an executive order recommending people wear facial coverings in the county.

What You Need To Know The Seminole County Commission heard from the public Tuesday about the county's current mask mandate



Some argued that the mandate needed to stay in place until more people are vaccinated



Opponents of the mandate argued it was government overreach and that people should have the right to choose

Several medical experts said mitigating factors for COVID-19, including facial coverings, should continue.

However, the majority of residents who were passionately speaking at the meeting Tuesday, said the facial covering order must end.

Those working at Jeanine Taylor Folk Art Gallery on First Street in Sanford said safety is key while keeping the doors open during the pandemic.

“We require masks for all guests and we also require social distancing — just to keep everybody safe,” said gallery manager Bailey Wight.

No matter what Seminole County commissioners ultimately decide to do about the facial covering order, Wight said guests and employees in the gallery will need to continue wearing masks.

“Less than half the county is vaccinated and we just want to wait,” said Wight.

At Tuesday’s county commission meeting, several health experts weighed in, saying a facial covering is a strong mitigation factor as community spread of the virus continues.

People gather to make their voices heard as the Seminole County commission discusses the executive order requiring masks in the county. Meeting resumes at 1:30.#news13seminole #N13COVID19 pic.twitter.com/7AaL1XKV0D — Daniel Messineo (@DanielMessineo) April 27, 2021

“We need to believe that we still have a pandemic because we do. We need to know that we have mitigation strategies that work, cause they do. And we know that when we stop following those we have an increase in the transmission of the disease,” said Seminole County medical director Dr. Todd Husty.

The majority of residents at the meeting spoke out against the facial covering requirement.

Some said it’s government overreach and people should have the right to choose.

Cheryl Bryant wants the county to end the facial covering requirement.

“The remedy is worse than the disease,” she said.

Bryant owned a business in Longwood for months during the pandemic and said she left wearing a facial covering up to her customers.

“We put up a sign that said if you’d like to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you don’t want to wear a mask, don’t wear a mask,” said Bryant.

Whether customers are for facial coverings or against them, Wight hopes everyone remains respectful.

“I think that we’re going to have to keep the signs up, keep talking to customers. Keeping communication lines open,” said Wight.