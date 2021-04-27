The National Hockey League has found a new home.

The NHL and Turner Sports reached a seven-year rights agreement to carry games, the companies announced Tuesday, joining ESPN and The Walt Disney Company as the broadcast partners for professional hockey.

As part of the new deal, Turner will air the NHL Winter Classic, the NHL’s annual New Year's Day outdoor game, in all seven seasons of the deal, as well as 72 regular-season games, half of the first two playoff rounds, and a conference final series each season.

The deal will also include streaming and simulcast rights on WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max, digital and highlight rights for Bleacher Report and “the ability to create ancillary programming, events and bespoke digital experiences for the next generation of hockey fans.”

The Walt Disney Company and ESPN announced their rights deal on March 10 — which includes the Stanley Cup Final in 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028, plus 25 regular season games on ABC / ESPN, as well as 75 games streaming on the Hulu and ESPN+ streaming services.

“This agreement with the National Hockey League brings one of the most prestigious championships in sports to TNT and fuels our entire Turner Sports and Bleacher Report portfolio with even more premium content for many years to come,” Jeff Zucker, Chairman, WarnerMedia News & Sports, said in a statement.

“We’re delighted to spotlight the world’s best hockey league on our leading networks, while continuing to further elevate this marquee property through an ever-expanding array of digital platforms in the years to come,” Zucker added.

“Turner Sports is known for its outstanding sports coverage, quality and innovation and we are thrilled that this new partnership will provide our fans with the content they love on the platforms and devices of their choice,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman added.

Turner Sports also has long-standing broadcast deals with the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

