OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A campaign featuring mainly pro football players is pushing to increase coronavirus vaccinations.

Tampa Bay Buccaneer and Super Bowl winner Derrick Brooks was in Osceola County Tuesday. The Hall of Famer is part of a national public service announcement to try and educate people on the importance and the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sunshine Health launched the campaign along with other Hall of Famers wanting to focus on communities of color.

“This testing wasn’t reserved or just tested for a certain population, it was all of us included,” Brooks said. “And that's the educational piece that I want to tell everybody … to get comfortable with that education in doing that.”

Brooks was in Poinciana at the Osceola Community Health Services, where residents were offered the Moderna shot.