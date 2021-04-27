ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is inching closer to the one million mark for administered COVID-19 vaccines, but leaders say they’re now trying to keep the momentum going.

With more than 859,000 vaccines administered to date, county and health leaders teamed up to tackle vaccine hesitancy with a question and answer session geared specifically toward the topic.

Health officials say we’re very close to herd immunity with the 65+ age group, with more than 70% of Orange County’s residents in that age group vaccinated.

But they say vaccine hesitancy is creating a roadblock toward reaching overall herd immunity, especially among young people.

For months, Orange County leaders set their sights on making the COVID-19 vaccine accessible, bringing it closer to underserved communities.

But proximity is only part of the battle.

“Many of them we’ve heard over and over again, they feel like the vaccine was rushed. They just don’t want to be first, they don’t believe the science or, as we talked about earlier today, they feel like they’re young and therefore not at risk of developing serious illness,” said Alric Simmonds, chief health equity office4r with AdventHealth Celebration.

Simmonds says vaccine hesitancy is naturally high with people in the lowest eligible age groups.

A mobile vaccination site reached only about 1,500 people last week, well below the 5,000 shots officials had hoped to administer.

For others, like the Samuels, the hesitancy came from a “wait and see” approach.

“I mean, just like everybody else, I think about ‘is it going to work, or they made it too fast,’ or whatever," said Michael Samuels, who had just received his Pfizer shot with his wife, Anesia. "But you know, I just want to do the right thing to save some other people and make sure I’m safe.”

The brand of vaccine available was important, Anesia Samuels said.

“I honestly wouldn’t be comfortable taking the Johnson & Johnson now, just being honest," she said. "I came to this location specifically because they were giving the Pfizer."

“I think it’s understandable that they would have some concern,” said Simmonds.

Simmonds did point out the very small number of severe complications reported from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and touted the efficacy of the vaccine.

But Anesia Samuels was still glad she had another option.

Orange County health leaders say they plan to target eligible high school students and do more educational seminars to encourage more eligible people to get the vaccine.