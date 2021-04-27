HIGH POINT, N.C. — As more people get vaccinated and travel restrictions roll back, more people are booking vacations. According to data the analyst group Morning Consult, more than half of Americans feel comfortable taking a vacation.

Lina Montoya-Gonzalez is one of those people. She and her family actually never stopped traveling through the pandemic. Before taking trips to Boone, Gatlinburg, Tennessee and Orlando, Florida, they did their research and took precautionary measures to protect themselves from coronavirus.

“The trip that we took to Boone, we know everything was going to be sanitized, very clean. There’s not many people traveling right now, so you can feel that it’s safe,” Montoya-Gonzalez said.

Now that she and her husband are fully vaccinated, they’re planning bigger trips like Mexico and their native Colombia.

Planning a getaway is not only enticing after a year of pandemic restrictions, but Montoya-Gonzalez says the prices were appealing too.

“We decided to go out of the country because we think it’s not only safe, you can find really good prices through airlines, the resorts,” she said.

Chuck Joyce, president of Greensboro’s A Way To Go Travel, agrees. Many of his clients are planning to go to the Dominican Republic and Mexico, as resorts are offering huge deals. Joyce said the pandemic hit the travel industry extremely hard, and now resorts are doing their best to attract vacationers.

“When this first started, it was a dramatic change to our business, but now the resorts are the cleanest they’ve ever been, the airplanes are the cleanest they’ve ever been, so it’s a great time to travel,” Joyce said.

Joyce expects to see a traveling boom this summer, as travel restrictions continue to ease. The CDC recommends travelers delay international or domestic travel until they are fully vaccinated.