ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Descendants of black men who were unjustly experimented on by the U.S. government are calling on others to get vaccinated.

What You Need To Know The Tuskegee experiment started in 1932 when the U.S. government pretended to treat hundreds of Black men infected with syphilis



Leo Ware, the descendant of two of the men, said they did not receive real treatment until the 1970s





Descendants say, though, that the Tuskegee experiment should not be a reason to skip getting a COVID-19 vaccine





Leo Ware has called Central Florida home for many years.

“I’ve been here ever since 1957,” Ware said.

But he was born and spent his early years in Tuskegee, Alabama.

“I was there and I knew all the men that was there, most of them. I knew them by nickname,” he said.

He’s talking about some of the 623 men who were experimented on by the U.S. government without their knowledge or consent starting in 1932.

The U.S. government found black men in Tuskegee who had syphilis and then told them they were treating them.

But they lied to the men, treating them with a placebo and then studying the disease's long-term effects.

The men involved with the experiment didn’t get any real treatment for decades.

Both of Ware’s grandfathers were among the 623 men.

He and most of the other people involved didn’t find out until 1972.

“It hurts me, it really hurt me when I heard about it," Ware said. "It’s just beyond, I cannot explain all of it."

Ware says the study has been a reason many people in the black community are hesitant to get the vaccine.

But the Voices of our Father’s Foundation has found the men in the study were not injected with syphilis.

So he says the horrendous study shouldn’t be a reason why people don’t get the shot.

“If anybody had any reason with what I went through not to take the shot, then I think you should take it and you should listen to your doctors,” Ware said.

Ware and the other descendants who were there Monday have gotten vaccinated.

And Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings hopes their example reduces vaccine hesitancy in the Black community.

“So we want to be really clear with our community about what we’re asking them to do, to get vaccinated, especially as we try to reach herd immunity in our community,” Demings said.

The Voices of our Father’s Foundation is also trying to reach other descendants of men involved in the U.S. Public Health Service Syphilis Study in Tuskegee for their documenting of the actual events.

If you are a descendant of one of the men or know someone who is, you can contact them at 540-238-1030 or by email at info@voicesforfathers.org

