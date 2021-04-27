TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has extended the state's COVID-19 Emergency Order for another 60 days, the governor's office announced Tuesday.

Among the issues impacted is unemployment. The extension means individuals applying for unemployment do not have to list job searches conducted since their last claim or wait a week to file their application.

However, the extension also gave notice that the rules could return to normal after this extension because the number of COVID-19 cases are “stabilizing” and the state unemployment rate has dropped to about 4.7%, which would be below the national average.