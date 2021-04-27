MILWAUKEE — While the Milwaukee Bucks shoot hoops, fans can get shots in their arms on May 2.

The Milwaukee Health Department and the Bucks are teaming up to host a mobile vaccine site on Sunday at Fiserv Forum. The site will open in the Panorama Club, located in Fiserv Forum, at 1 p.m. and remain open through the end of the game against the Brooklyn Nets. Any fan 16 and older can visit the site to receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at this time.

In a statement from the Bucks, officials estimated the vaccination process would take about 20 to 30 minutes for fans. That estimate includes signing up, getting vaccinated, and waiting for a 15-minute wait after receiving the shot.

“We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated and are pleased to team with the Milwaukee Health Department to give fans this easy and convenient opportunity,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum president Peter Feigin. “This is a critical time for all of us to take the necessary step that will help return our lives to normal. Let’s make this happen together.”

The Milwaukee Health Department will have officials on-site who will help schedule second-dose appointments.

To find a vaccine in your area and access vaccine resources, click here.