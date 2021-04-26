Florida is gaining one Congressional district because of its growing population, according to data released Monday afternoon by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Federal law requires the Census Bureau to take a head count of residents every 10 years.

The count, which was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, shows there are now more than 331 million people living in the U.S. The Sunshine State's population topped 20 million in the past decade, officially moving it ahead of New York for the third-most populous state in the country behind California and Texas.

Based on the updated population figures, Florida will get one new Congressional seat, of which the Florida Legislature will ultimately determine the boundaries.

The U.S. Census reveals not only how many people live in the U.S. but also how many elected officials represent those individuals. With 28 electoral votes, Florida, along with New York (26), Texas (38), and California (52) collectively hold a third of all U.S. House seats.

Based on the new census, North Carolina, Colorado, Montana, and Oregon will each receive one more Congressional seat. Texas will pick up two new Congressional districts. However, federal law caps the U.S. House to 435 representatives, which means some states will lose Congressional seats.

For the first time, California will lose one Congressional seat, as will the states of Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York.

Florida picking up another congressional seat further provides optimism to both Republicans and Democrats about their party’s chances at obtaining majority in the U.S. House.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.