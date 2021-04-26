ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Many Rochester area businesses are now able to expand capacity to 50% according to updated state guidelines.

That includes places like museums, zoos, aquariums, botanical gardens, gyms, casinos and more.

Places like The Strong National Museum of Play and the Rochester Museum and Science Center are eligible. The RMSC, however, is among the museums that continue to operate on limited days.

Local movie theaters can expand from 25 to 33% capacity.

AMC Webster and Tinseltown in Gates are the two multiplex theaters in the area that are currently open. Regal Theaters will reopen the Victor location on May 7.

You can also catch Best Picture winner "Nomadland" at The Little Theatre.

Theaters are asking people to buy tickets in advance and masks are required.