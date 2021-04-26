CLEVELAND — Sweet Brie Co. is a sister-run business specializing in fresh homemade charcuterie boards.

What You Need To Know Orders are coming in fast for Mother's Day



You can order online through their website and pick up the boards from their commercial kitchen in Cleveland



“Go with what you believe and follow your passion"

Owners Ellen and Maddie Coticchia started the business last year while working full time as teachers.

“It was tricky. It was rough, not going to lie,” said Ellen, “June (2020), probably, that’s when we really kicked into high gear, when school was out we were on summer break and we were able to start really making the boards, marketing them.”

Ellen runs the behind the scenes action with graphic design and social media, while Maddie takes over the decorating and food.

“I’ve always made these boards for family and friends, so I started making them and then it was Ellen’s idea ... of turning into a business,” said Maddie.

They source ingredients from local Ohio vendors like Akron Honey and Cleveland Bagel Co. for their Mother's Day boards coming up. The women are teaming up with other female run businesses, Ange Lupica of Wolff Maiden, for some added sweets, and florist Kate Rutter to provide bouquets.

They said orders are coming in fast.

If you are thinking about making a total career change like the Coticchia’s or just thinking about exploring a passion, the sisters have some advice.

“The first thing is just starting,” said Maddie. “If you’re always waiting for your ducks to be in a row, you’re never going to go anywhere.”

Ellen agreed and added, “Go with what you believe and follow your passion. Don’t change for anyone else. If you have an idea and you want to stick to it, go for it.”