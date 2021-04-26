With summer right around the corner many of us are looking forward to spending some time by the pool. But, if you want to put a pool in your own backyard, you may have to wait until next year.

A local pool company says they are already all booked up through this year, and the price of pools is going up, too.

What You Need To Know If you're hoping to get a pool installed in your backyard this summer, you may be out of luck until next year



Manufacturing and shipment of the parts needed to install pools were paused or delayed due to the winter storm Texas experienced in February



Local representatives say that a 12% manufacturing price hike will not affect the costs of installing pools that have already been agreed upon

The cause is actually linked to the massive winter storm that hit the state of Texas in February. A lot of the moving parts necessary for pool installation were paused due to the storm, raising prices and slowing production.

The manufacturing of fiberglass took a hit, pool heaters, PVC piping and even some of the chemicals required to maintain pools had their production set back, and that setback was difficult to recover from. Much like with the struggling lumber industry, shipping prices have also increased, but the issue for local pool companies is that they can't just increase their prices as the costs within their industry change.

Most installations they are doing this year were purchased last year, so the price was already agreed upon. A local pool salesman says his company has to take a lot of the burden themselves by taking less profit in some areas and changing with the industry to adjust where they can.

"Just because we recieve say a 12% price increase from a manufacturer doens't mean we're going to raise our prices that 12%. We're going to do out best to try and insulate ourselves a little bit, but across the board between last year and this year there's roughly a 10 to 15% increase in prices." said Pool Installation Specialist Allen Jerabeck.

The representative said that the manufacturing cost hike is not likely to lead to a down year for local businesses. Demand for home pools was so high in 2020 that the sheer amount of work should offset the increase in prices while it's around, and hopefully things will level out as the year goes on.

Additionally, we're told it is standard practice locally to honor any price given for a month, so if costs increase you won't have to pay more than what you originally signed up for.