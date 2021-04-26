OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo leaders are looking at ways to add a slow-speed lane to some of the city’s roadways.

Alicia Medina and Eric Benitez were about an hour and half into their bike ride Monday.

“We’ve been going further and further every day,” said Benitez.

Much of the ride is on a trail, but when they get into Oviedo, it’s mostly sidewalk.

“It does lead into sidewalks and the sidewalk does narrow down,” said Medina.

But now, the mayor and city council are looking to change that by adding a slow speed lane on some city roads.

“No faster than maybe 15 miles per hour," said Oviedo Mayor Megan Sladek. "It could be for bikers, perhaps golf carts or electric vehicles."

Sladek said the plan isn’t to add more pavement, it would instead dedicate a portion of wider roads for the extra lane.

“It would be really lovely if we could keep continue riding with the roads,” said Medina.

Sladek said the city is around 16 square miles, but she cited a study by MetroPlan that found 20% of trips in Oviedo are 2 miles or less.

According to Sladek, Oviedo drivers could see a significant decrease in congestion if 20% of drivers hopped on a bike, or a drove a golf cart, in a dedicated slow speed lane.

“I would love to see more people choosing to make their short trips some way other than a car,” said Sladek.

Sladek said they would use mobility fees charged to new developments to pay for adding the slow-speed lanes.

For Medina and Benitez, a dedicated lane in the road already has them planning future trips to Oviedo.

“I’ll definitely be over here more," said Benitez. "It’s great over here.”

The Oviedo City Council recently approved a study to highlight the mobility issues and options in the city.

Sladek hopes to the get the project going as soon as possible following that study, which is expected to take around nine months.