Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Monday that the Department of Justice has launched a civil investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) to "determine whether LMPD engages in a pattern or practice of violations of the constitution or federal law."

Garland said the investigation will look into whether LMPD has a pattern of using "unreasonable force," whether it engages in "unconstitutional stops, searches and seizures," whether it "unlawfully executes search warrants on private homes," and whether it discriminates based on race or disability.

If violations are found, the Justice Department and the police department will work toward "mutually agreeable steps" to correct the problems, Garland said.

The AG said that investigators will work with everyone from law enforcement, public officials, and community members.

Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Erika Shields have pledged to support the investigation, Garland said. Neither LMPD nor the River City FOP, the local police union, immediately responded to requests for comment.

The Justice Department says it uses pattern-or-practice investigations to “reform serious patterns and practices of excessive force, biased policing and other unconstitutional practices by law enforcement.” These investigations fell out of favor during the Trump administration, with his Justice Department launching only one investigation of a local police department. There were 25 such investigations launched under President Obama.

Last week, Garland announced a sweeping probe into policing practices in Minneapolis after the guilty verdict in George Floyd’s death.

The investigation into LMPD comes just over 13 months after LMPD officers shot and killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in her Louisville apartment. Only one of the officers involved in her shooting faces charges.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.