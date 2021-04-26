A fifth grader who loves to fish is learning all about how to run a bait and tackle shop.

Twelve year old Blake Seymour of Ilion began selling worms in his front yard a few years ago with the help of his dad. You can now find “Blake’s Baits” all across the Mohawk Valley.

“I fish a lot. We fish probably three times a week,” said Seymour.

Blake said he started fishing when he was around 4 years old.

A few years ago, before a big fishing trip with his dad, the then-10-year-old went out in his backyard where he and his dad found an abundance of worms.

“The worms felt kind of weird, but other than that it was fine,” said Blake.

“So, he’s like, ‘dad, I have all these extra night crawlers; can I sell them?’ So, I said, ‘why not?’ So, we put them out front and I was thinking it’s kind of going to be like a lemonade stand,” said Blake's father, Tom Seymour.

Blake’s worms turned out to be a little more popular of a sell than your typical lemonade.

“We never expected it to take off the way it did,” said Tom.

In fact, business in the front yard went so well, it was moved to the Seymours' garage, and Blake’s Baits was born.

“Those are fishing nets, we have fishing poles, bobbers, hooks," said Blake.

The former garage and man cave is now a year-round bait and tackle shop. Blake’s father brings in much of the supplies, but Blake helps his dad do a lot of the work.

You can also find Blake’s Baits on the road. He works with local businesses and delivers his worms and salted minnows where fishermen can find them at 14 locations in the Mohawk Valley.

Blake’s dad says he is proud of his young businessman.

“It’s fun watching him grow and how excited he gets, especially when people post pictures on Facebook of the fish that they caught. He loves that, and we love that,” said Tom.

“It’s really cool and some people just think it’s cool," said Blake.

Avid fishermen in the Mohawk Valley are encouraged to learn more about Blake’s Baits by finding his page on Facebook.