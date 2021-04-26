Another local Chick-fil-A is coming to Central New York on Tuesday, but what should be a time of celebration is becoming one of hardship, as the franchise owner has said he has been diagnosed with ALS.

Jimmer Szatkowski announced it Sunday on Facebook, saying he had not been feeling well the past few months and was working with his doctors to reach a diagnosis.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, weakens the muscles and impacts physical function over time. But Szatkowski says he is doing well right now and that he has a medical team and plan in place to fight the disease.

He is requesting that everyone prays for him and his family.

Szatkowski also owns and operates the Chick-fil-A in Cicero which became Central New York's first franchise in 2018.