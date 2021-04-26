The Census Bureau will release the first sets of results from the once-per-decade population survey Monday afternoon, almost four months later than planned due to pandemic-related delays and lawsuits over the Trump administration’s handling of the count.

What You Need To Know The Census Bureau will release reults on Monday that will determine how many Electoral College votes and House seats each state will have for the next decade



Experts predict that states like Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Montana and Arizona will gain seats in the House



States like New York, California, Alabama, West Virginia and Ohio could lose a seat





California has never lost a House seat due to reapportionment since joining the U.S. in 1850, but Texas, which saw a population boom in the last decade, could wind up the big winner

According to the Census Bureau, the results released will include population totals for each state, the numbers which will determine how many Electoral College votes each state will get, as well as how many seats each state has in the House of Representatives.

The process, known as apportionment, determines how the 435 seats in the House are distributed. Some states with population growth will see more congressional seats — others that lost population, or didn’t grow as quickly, will lose seats.

Later this year, the Census Bureau will release data on how federal funds are distributed nationwide for schools, roads and other public works and infrastructure projects.

William H. Frey, a Senior Fellow with the Brookings Institution, predicts that based on population estimates, states like Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Montana and Arizona will gain seats in the House, while states like New York, California, Alabama, West Virginia and Ohio will lose a seat.

Frey also said that the Census data will show the lowest population growth in U.S. history.

California has never lost a House seat due to reapportionment since joining the U.S. in 1850, whereas Texas is expected to be a big winner — the Lone Star state added about 4 million people to its population since 2010, according to Census Bureau estimates. People flocked to cities such as Austin, Houston and Dallas, as well as their corresponding suburbs.

Florida’s population topped 20 million in the last decade, and the Sunshine State could pick up another seat or two in Congress as a result.

Ron Jarmin, the acting director of the Census Bureau, will hold a virtual press conference Monday afternoon to announce the final results.