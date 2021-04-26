ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The latest CDC data showed nationwide Hispanics are not only more likely to get the coronavirus they’re also more likely to become hospitalized because of it too.

In Orange County, Hispanics make up more than 35% of cases and hospitalizations



The county has been using mobile vaccination sites to make vaccinations more equitable

The Florida Department of Health data also showed only about 14% of Hispanics got their first COVID-19 vaccination dose, and that’s one of the reasons Orange County leaders say they created the mobile vaccination sites to help make vaccinations more equitable.

The mobile vaccination site on the Meadows Recreation Center gymnasium is where Andres Villotas, 28, got in line as a walk-in to get his first shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine Monday.

“It’s close to home so I had to take advantage," Villotas said. "I know we need to protect ourselves and loved ones from this virus.”

The program in Orange County began two weeks ago to help improve access to the vaccine.

“We’re going to all the quadrants of the county to draw out more of those who have traffic challenges or other issues that prevent them coming to the larger sites,” site manager Blain Mustain said.

On April 15, when referring to the mobile vaccination site at Barber Park, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said, “The zip codes of the individuals that were vaccinated at that site came from that immediate area, and that was the target community we wanted to be in. That was a community with a significant Spanish-speaking population. We wanted to reach that particular demographic and we were successful.”

“My mom has diabetes and high blood pressure so it’s a huge concern for me,” Villotas said. “I don’t want to see her with tubes on.”

Villotas said he will return to the recreation center in three weeks, and he hopes to take his mother to get vaccinated soon.

The Orange County Mobile vaccination sites have the capacity to give out about 1,000 doses a day.