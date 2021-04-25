ORLANDO, Fla. — Just a day and a half after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine received the green light from the FDA and CDC, people in Central Florida can now receive the shot.

The ruling is impacting operations at the Valencia College West Campus site and people looking to be vaccinated.

Reynaldo Morillo received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Sunday morning.

“You have to be safe and be sure that we have normalcy at some point. So doing this is the most effective way to do so,” said Morillo.

Morillo was originally going to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine but says he took Pfizer because the higher efficacy rate gives him more peace of mind.

“I’m almost 60 years old but I have high blood pressure, very high. Just to prevent,” said Morillo.

Starting Sunday, federally-supported vaccination sites across the state, including Valencia College West Campus in Orlando, resumed offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, after a pause in distribution, over rare blood clots.

Ian Ohlin, State PIO for the Florida Department of Emergency Management said, “Immediately our agency and others went to work to ensure staff was adequately trained on the new warnings and that we had a supply to provide the community.”

There are also new forms for people getting the J&J vaccine.

“People who come out to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be fully informed on the updated warnings,” said Ohlin. “They’ll be given a copy of those warnings and they’ll sign a consent form acknowledging that they’ve received that information.”

Officials on site told us the site did see a slight decline in demand during the pause with Johnson & Johnson. But now they’ll have 3,000 doses of the J&J offered daily.

“We’re hoping that with the renewal of Johnson and Johnson that people are aware that they can come out and get a vaccine without needing a second appointment for anything,” said Ohlin.

Morillo was pleased with his experience at the site, which is open daily from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

“People should take whichever because the rates of getting sick or getting the clots are one in a million. So people should take their vaccination either way. Whichever they’re more comfortable with,” said Morillo.