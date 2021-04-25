ORLANDO, Fla. — It was the answer to the question of how many restaurants and bars would survive during the pandemic.

Soon, to-go cocktails could become a permanent offering in Florida with Senate bill 148.

The legislation is in concurrence, after the House and Senate passed slightly different versions, explained Jay Hibbard, who serves as Senior Vice President of Government Relations for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

“The reality of the foodservice industry is that the margins on food are very small. Often (it's) the alcohol sales that put them in the black. So, the opportunity to sell a margarita or mixed drink to-go with a meal made all the sense in the world," he said. “It’s really making the difference for some of these restaurant operators, between being able to keep the doors open and not."

According to Hibbard, when the pandemic first began, 30 states adopted cocktails-to-go as temporary measures. Since then, several states, like Michigan, have extended the allowance for a lengthy period, and six states, plus Washington, D.C., made the measure permanent. Florida is among two dozen states currently considering legislation.

“We closed our dining room and it was just take-out and it was really tough … so it was really up to us to get creative," said Joseph Creech, Hunger Street Tacos Chef and Owner.

Creech said that as he and other restaurant operators — like owners of Black Rooster Taqueria, and Reyes, Seito and Osprey — floated ideas of what diners might want. They realized it was not only takeaway eats but booze.

Hunger Street's pre-packaged margaritas and sangrias, both made in-house, were an instant hit.

“We pitched it as, 'If you’re staying at home, you really need this.' And it worked," Creech said. “It was hard for us to keep it in stock at first. A lot of frustrating like, we need this.”

Today, the cocktails remain popular, as to-go cocktails still make up more than 50 percent of their alcohol sales.

“A lot of laws that are currently on the books were designed for a different time and place," said Creech, who added he is supportive of the legislation. "As cities and states evolve, the laws need to as well. You see how the world is going with delivery and Amazon, Uber, and all of that. I think it’s time for those laws to be looked at.”

“The pandemic did force people to make new choices. You saw increases in online shopping … the pivoting the pandemic forced on everyone else was a new way to do business. Cocktails-to-go was one of those things we might not have thought of in previous years," said Hibbard.

Meanwhile, business at Creech's Winter Park restaurant is so good now, Hunger Street plans to open up a second location next month.

“This is our retirement plan, there is no option. We were going to make it work. And I think it was a huge part," said Creech.