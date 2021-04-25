The Florida Division of Emergency Management has announced that all federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination sites will resume administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting Sunday.

What You Need To Know FEMA vaccine site in Florida to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine



The sites will open at 7 a.m. Sunday and will be able to administer up to 3,000 doses



Staff at the sites have received additional training, health officials said



Decision comes after CDC panel recommended pause on vaccine be lifted

​Florida has four FEMA sites, including one in Orlando (Valencia College – West Campus) and one in Tampa (Tampa Greyhound Track). Officials said each site will open at 7 a.m. and will be able to administer up to 3,000 doses a day.

The decision comes a day after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel recommended lifting the pause on the vaccine following a review. Federal health officials said the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks.

The vaccine’s label has been updated with a warning about the possible risk of blood clots.

Under guidance issued by the CDA and FDA, staff at Florida FEMA sites have received additional training, health officials said. And the COVID-19 consent and screening forms will have new language in the immunization screening guidance section. The updated forms will be available on-site, officials said.

Anyone who received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a FEMA site will still be able to receive their second dose, officials said.

State health officials have not yet determined when mobile vaccination events will resume administering the J&J vaccine. For now, all planned events are prepared to continue using either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.