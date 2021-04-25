The Florida Division of Emergency Management has announced that all federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination sites will resume administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting Sunday.
What You Need To Know
- FEMA vaccine site in Florida to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
- The sites will open at 7 a.m. Sunday and will be able to administer up to 3,000 doses
- Staff at the sites have received additional training, health officials said
- Decision comes after CDC panel recommended pause on vaccine be lifted
Florida has four FEMA sites, including one in Orlando (Valencia College – West Campus) and one in Tampa (Tampa Greyhound Track). Officials said each site will open at 7 a.m. and will be able to administer up to 3,000 doses a day.
The decision comes a day after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel recommended lifting the pause on the vaccine following a review. Federal health officials said the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks.
The vaccine’s label has been updated with a warning about the possible risk of blood clots.
(2/4) Site staff have received additional training, based off the guidance issued by @CDCgov & @US_FDA. Additionally, the COVID-19 consent & screening form has new language in the immunization screening guidance section to comply with recently issued guidance. New form below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mSfzhqMfxb— FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) April 24, 2021
Under guidance issued by the CDA and FDA, staff at Florida FEMA sites have received additional training, health officials said. And the COVID-19 consent and screening forms will have new language in the immunization screening guidance section. The updated forms will be available on-site, officials said.
Anyone who received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a FEMA site will still be able to receive their second dose, officials said.
State health officials have not yet determined when mobile vaccination events will resume administering the J&J vaccine. For now, all planned events are prepared to continue using either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.