ORLANDO, Fla. – The “Hall of Injustice Memorial” is a traveling exhibit where families who have lost loved ones to police violence gathered to speak out in front of the Orlando City Hall.

​The exhibit had picture after picture, each with a story. “Don’t Forget Us! Say Their Names,” is what the exhibit is called.

“We lost three individuals last week to police by violence,” said Lawanna Gelzer, the event organizer, during the event.

It’s a story these activists don’t want forgotten and even more so, the relatives of the people in these images.

“I am angry. I am angry,” Cynthia Green said.

Green is the great aunt of Sincere Pierce, she also raised him. Green remembers the 18-year-old as a funny teen that kept everyone laughing.

“I can’t bring him back, but I do have the memories of him,” Green said.

Pierce and his friend AJ Crooms were fatally shot on November 13 last year by a Brevard County Deputy during a traffic stop.

Officials with the sheriff's office said dashcam video shows the car was accelerating towards the deputy. Green witnessed the deputy get out of his patrol car and point his gun at the Volkswagen, she said the boys had the music on so loud they couldn’t hear the commands.

“I knew they were going to mess with them and when I parked my car and got out of my car, I asked them... I asked him please, please, my baby is in that car,” Green said. “Please he just got in that car.”

The Movement Coalition is behind this display. There’s about 300 pictures as part of this exhibit and Gelzer, the creator, said she would love to take this display to either a school or church, to make it a traveling exhibit and continue spreading the word.

And while Pierce can’t make anyone laugh anymore, Green hopes his picture in this display will keep his memory alive.

“I am hoping that they treat us all equal. Treat us all equal,” Green added.

The state attorney’s office announced this week that the deputy who shot these teens would not face any charges. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is now calling on the U.S. Justice Department to review both deaths.