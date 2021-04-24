ORLANDO, Fla. — After last night's recommendation, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced the state will plan to resume the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine as soon as possible. However, what day that will happen is still being determined.

Administrators at the FEMA-supported site at Valencia College's West Campus say they have thousands of the J&J vaccine in refrigeration and ready to go.

The FEMA site has only been able to give the Pfizer version of the vaccine for the last week after the Johnson & Johnson shots were put on hold. Before that, the site was giving out thousands of J&J shots a day.

The pause on J&J shots started after reports of several people developing rare brain blood clots.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says for some women under the age of 50, there might be an increased risk of this rare condition.

“We have three safe and effective options for a COVID vaccine in this country and the J&J is an important vaccine, offering key advantages, including its single-dose option and its viability when the supply chain may not allow for freezers.”

The state says they’ll continue to post updates throughout the weekend when it comes to a timeline for Johnson & Johnson shots to continue.