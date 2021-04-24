ORLANDO, Fla. — A refurbished SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying four astronauts arrived at the International Space Station Saturday morning.

What You Need To Know This is the second rotational manned mission to the ISS for SpaceX





The team launched on a rocket with "flight-proven" hardware on board



Meet the SpaceX Dragon Crew-2 team: NASA's Shane Kimbrough | ESA's Thomas Pesquet | JAXA's Akihiko Hoshide | NASA's Megan McArthur

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, plus Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Aki Hoshide and European Space Agency's Thomas Pesquet, plan to spend six months on the ISS. They’ll replace four astronauts who will return to Earth in their own Dragon capsule Wednesday.

It was the first time two SpaceX crew Dragons were parked there at the same time — practically side by side.

“We are so excited to have you aboard,” radioed the space station’s commander, Shannon Walker.

"Endeavour arriving!" Welcome to the @Space_Station, Crew-2!



Their arrival means there are now 11 humans aboard our orbiting laboratory, a number not seen since the space shuttle era. Hugs abound. pic.twitter.com/uSwW3JFl6K — NASA (@NASA) April 24, 2021

Although this was SpaceX’s third crew flight for NASA, it was the first to use a vehicle that’s flown before, an essential part of Musk’s push to the moon and Mars. The Dragon capsule was used for SpaceX’s first crew launch last May, while the Falcon rocket soaring Friday hoisted crew two in November.

For the next four days, the space station will be home to 11 astronauts, just shy of the record of 13 set during NASA’s space shuttle era. The current population includes six Americans, two Russians, two Japanese and one French. It will shrink by four on Wednesday when three Americans and one Japanese depart for home and a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.

Also heading up on the mission is a big upgrade to the orbiting outpost's solar power system.

A tissue chip experiment will also be conducted and scientists hope by studying the chips in the microgravity environment that will help develop safe vaccines for people here on Earth.

Speaking to a full house, acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk congratulates Crew-2 on their arrival for an exciting expedition aboard the @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/cjyfgQE2GH — NASA (@NASA) April 24, 2021

Exploration is a team sport and the Crew-2 mission exemplifies that, says @KathyLueders, NASA’s head of human spaceflight. pic.twitter.com/lWHTGKEgxe — NASA (@NASA) April 24, 2021

“Thomas, we are all very, very proud of you.” @ESA Director General @AschbacherJosef congratulates @Thom_Astro on becoming the first European astronaut to launch aboard a @SpaceX Crew Dragon. pic.twitter.com/xGo2sxzEN7 — NASA (@NASA) April 24, 2021

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.