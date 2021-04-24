DALLAS — It's barely 8 a.m. and Jeff White is hard at work preparing sausage at Jimmy’s Food Store. White grew up down the street.

“I used to come to Jimmy’s to buy the penny candy, the 25-cent potato chips, stuff like that," White said. "They always treated you good in the neighborhood, always treated you nice."

So nice, White never left. He’s been working at Jimmy’s for more than 30 years.

The store has been a staple in East Dallas since the 1960s. When you walk inside, you get a taste of Italy: the wines, the pasta, the Italian sausage mixed by hand.

“Is that a secret recipe?” Spectrum News 1's Todd Boatwright asked.

"Secret recipe! I’m going to have to ask you to turn the camera off and leave the store while I put it together,” said White, joking.

Meatballs are another hit with customers. Owner Mike DiCarlo’s mother made them for years. She passed down an old Italian tradition and recipe that is still used at the store.

“She always knew how to make them just the right size,” said DiCarlo.

But Jimmy’s didn’t always sell just Italian products. The DiCarlos catered to their neighbors..

“We were doing about 50% neighborhood food. We were doing tortillas, bread, just the things the neighborhood wanted for staples, ” said DiCarlo.

But a devastating fire in 2004 changed that. Many of their customers didn’t come back. DiCarlo and his brother decided to rebuild and tap into their roots.

“My bother said, ‘Let’s go all Italian.’ And I said, ‘Let’s try it for six months.’ Well, we tried it and it took off after that,” said DiCarlo.

But among all the Italian imports there’s still a taste of Texas. You can’t miss the cowboy and the state flag on display. It's where two cultures meet and where DiCarlo and his brother couldn’t be different.

“He goes to Tuscany on vacation. I go to Tyler, Texas. I love Texas! Nothing better," DiCarlo said.

That love is also on display in the market. For Jeff White, this is family. He’s been coming through the front doors of Jimmy’s for decades and plans to stick around for a long time to come.

“People keep me coming back. I’m a people person. I love people. I love cooking. Everybody has a story. Everybody has a recipe. There’s something new to learn every day,” he said.