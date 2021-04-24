TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida House passed legislation Friday to ban abortions in cases where testing finds the presence of a fetal disability and a woman seeks to terminate her pregnancy for that reason.​ The vote, however, may prove to be largely symbolic, as the proposal hasn't received a hearing in the Senate.

What inspired the legislation?

The Republican authors of HB 1221 believe abortions due to fetal disabilities have become far too common and should be off-limits. Children born with disabilities, they argue, are able to lead meaningful lives with help from a myriad of federal, state and local programs that provide everything from therapy to job placement services.

What fetal disabilities are covered by the proposed ban?

Scoliosis, dwarfism, Down syndrome, albinism, amelia, physical disfigurement and physical and mental disabilities are all conditions the legislation declares can't be used as reasons for terminating a pregnancy.

What do Democrats say?

Members of the House's minority party argue that abortions in cases of fetal disabilities are an especially personal matter for a woman and her family to grapple with and that government should play no role in dictating whether she can seek to terminate her pregnancy.

How did Democrats attempt to derail the legislation?

They filed four amendments aimed at weakening the bill's provisions, including one that would have required Florida's Agency for Persons with Disabilities to eliminate a persistent patient wait list before the disability abortion ban could take effect. All four amendments failed.

Why hasn't the Senate acted?

While also controlled by Republicans, the upper chamber is relatively more moderate in its handling of sensitive social issues, including abortion. Having prevailed in a number of swing district races in 2020, Senate leaders are cognizant that a vote on the disability abortion ban could be used in Democratic campaigns against swing district incumbents in 2022 and beyond.