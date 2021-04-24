Disney Cruise Line has shared more details about its newest cruise ship, Disney Wish.

​The cruise ship is set to debut summer 2022 and will be the fifth ship in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet.

On Friday, Disney shared a behind-the-scenes look at the ship and the ideas that went into its design.

Disney Wish will feature theming inspired by Cinderella and a motif of “enchantment” will be found through the ship, including the Grand Hall, which will feature a castle-inspired design with touches of Gothic, Baroque and French Rococo influences.

A rendering of the Grand Hall shows a grand chandelier at the center with swirling patterns of crystal gems. And keeping with the Cinderella theme, a bronze statue of the character will be located at the base of the staircase. The railings will also have stained glass in Cinderella’s signature colors, while the carpeting will feature icons from the film.

Elsewhere, Disney Wish will incorporate other characters into its design. For the first time ever, the filigree artwork on the bow of the ship will feature Captain Minnie Mouse. And on the stern, a sculpture of Rapunzel and her chameleon pal Pascal.

Disney plans to reveal even more details about the ship next week as part of a virtual event next week.