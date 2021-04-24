ORLANDO, Fla. -- An Orlando City commissioner, volunteers, and businesses teamed up Saturday to fix up the home of an elderly woman.

​Ms. Annie Curtis, 93, has lived in Parramore for many years. She is a retired teacher and a big cat lover.

“She is an educator, upstanding citizen, church member, grew up in Parramore and just a beautiful spirit,” Commissioner Regina Hill said.

Curtis is a retired teacher from Washington Shores Elementary. Calvin Rumph was a student in her third grade class.

“Just like a second mother to me, no nonsense for me fooling around in school, because she said you know I'm going to tell your mother, I said OK very good, she was great teacher you will never forget,” Rumph said.

Recently code enforcement noticed that the roof of Curtis’ home has serious issues; the inside of the home has unsanitary conditions and is unlivable.

“Once you see something like that you can't unsee it, you have to do something about it,” Hill said.

Hill and volunteers teamed up to remove Curtis’ personal belongs from inside her home temporarily so it can be professional cleaned.

“They will come to purify the air, remove the cat contamination, and they will also pull out the kitchen cabinetry. They will remove the flooring which is saturated with the contamination from the cats.”

Amazing roofers has volunteered their time to replace Curtis' roof.

“She is going to be super happy, I makes me feel happy just to know she is going to have a big smile on her face when she gets home,” Miguel Alvaernga said.

Curtis is currently living in an assisted living facility and cannot wait to return home after hearing about the help she’s receiving.

Hill is hoping they can have everything done in about a month so Curtis can return back to living in her home.