KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — Four astronauts are now headed to the International Space Station on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket following a pre-dawn launch from Kennedy Space Center.

The four astronauts arrived from Houston to the Kennedy Space Center a week ago and have been prepping for the journey to the International Space Station.

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, plus Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Aki Hoshide and European Space Agency's Thomas Pesquet, plan to spend six months on the ISS.

Commander Kimbrough spoke of the camaraderie his team has developed during their training.

“I've spent a lot of time with these folks, and we've gotten to be really good friends, which is only going to play out further on the space station,” he said.

Also heading up on the mission is a big upgrade to the orbiting outpost's solar power system.

A tissue chip experiment will be conducted and scientists hope by studying the chips in the microgravity environment that it will help develop safe vaccines for people here on Earth.

Once Crew-2 arrives, there will be 11 astronauts on board the ISS. NASA says adding more people means more time for scientific research.

Crew-2 will spend six months in orbit and will come home with an Atlantic Ocean splashdown.