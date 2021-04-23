WORCESTER COUNTY. Mass. - Some seasonal businesses in Massachusetts say they’re having a hard time finding employees to work this summer. The businesses say extra unemployment benefits are partly to blame.

Seats at Indian Ranch in Webster will be soon filled for the first time in more than a year. Smaller music shows are returning to the venue next week.

“To see people in the stands again, to have a band on stage, to have music playing ,is something that we have been striving for, for the last year. To have people in my banquet hall, you know to watch a wedding finally happen," Joshua Suprenant, Director of Hospitality at Indian Ranch, said.

But as these events return, the popular summer spot is looking for employees. Suprenant says there are more than 40 open positions for event staff and restaurant workers. ​

“With all the assistance and everything available out there, It is making it very hard to get people in. There's a lot of people out there that are willing to you know to fill some positions, but the more demanding positions such as line cooks and back of the house hep is definitely a struggle," Suprenant said.

Indian ranch isn't the only summer business looking for staff. Uhlman's Ice Cream, is looking for people to scoop ice cream during the day.

Kelley Marston says it’s her busy season at the Westborough shop. She says high schoolers were helping out during the day when they were learning remotely.

“Everyone's going back to school. Now I have no help during the day," Kelley Marston, Store Manager, Uhlman’s Ice Cream said.

Marston says she thinks people receiving extra unemployment benefits is a factor too.

“I’ve actually had people tell me that I would love to come back and work but I'm getting paid so much to not work. I can't jeopardize it," Marston said.

Suprenant says with smaller events he can get away with a smaller staff for now, but time is ticking.

“It’s definitely a crunch," Suprenant said. ​

Like many seasonal businesses, Indian Ranch and Uhlman’s have applications for job’s on their websites.