ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In Central Florida, city, county and state leaders are continuing their push people to get vaccinated — regardless of which vaccine is available right now.

Leaders are focusing on hosting events at schools and supermarket parking lots in effort to reach as many people as they can.

Deirdre Myers coming out to get the Pfizer vaccine near the Presidente Grocery store in Pine Hills Friday.

“I think its great," she said. "I don't think I would have a chance to get one if this didn't happen.”

The event was part of the city and county's plan — working with the state — to get out into communities making it more convenient for residents.

“I think people a lot don't have access to get somewhere to get the vaccine, they can came home here, so these pop up shots are really great," Myers said.

Commissioner Regina Hill said vaccination numbers at events she attends dipped following the pause of the Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine.

She said that’s changing now.

“People are coming back out — we have the Pfizer at this location there are two options, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine,” Hill said.

The pop up sites are happening at local high schools as well. In a push to vaccinate young adult as leaders say they’re the main group being hospitalized by COVID-19..

Jones High School junior Jordyn Jerry got the Pfizer vaccine at her school Wednesday.

She wanted the vaccine to protect herself, and appreciated the convenience factor.

“They are coming right to us and bringing all the resources to us,” said Jerry.

Tanika Cooper the community partnership school director said there are more events to come, including one next week.

“When we talk about young people being out and being more open in the public, that we want them to be able to protect their lives, but also the lives of their loved ones,” she said.

That vaccine event here will be April 28 in the Jones High School gymnasium.