GARNER, N.C. – A new pop-up market aimed at helping women-owned businesses launches this weekend.

HER Market will kick-off Saturday in front of Little Details in Garner.

The pop-up will take place every Saturday for the next five weeks.

The goal is help to female-owned businesses in the Triangle recover following the pandemic.

“Some of these women haven’t sold anything in over a year," said Jessica Throneburg, owner of Little Details and creator of the Her Market. "They’ve missed a lot of opportunities and so we feel like it is our duty, as small business owners, to come alongside these women and say,"hey, we’ve been super blessed over the past year. Our customers have rallied for us, now it is time to rally for you.”

The event will be held rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.