ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County health leaders are launching a new pilot program in an effort to vaccinate more teens — offering shots at some high schools.

Right now, vaccinations are lagging in teens between the ages of 16 and 18.

Orange County health leaders said just over 200 teenagers younger than 18 were vaccinated in Orange County on Wednesday, which they said is not nearly enough.

To increase the vaccination rate in that group, Orange County is rolling out a vaccination program designed for high school gymnasiums.

Dr. Raul Pino, director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, is encouraging parents to make sure their teenagers are going in for vaccinations. ​

“It is currently important for parents to exert influence in younger individuals to get vaccinated — and they are not getting vaccinated at a higher rate,” said Pino.

Orange County health leaders also said they’ve selected these schools because the overall infection rate is higher in these communities and the vaccination rate is lower.

So, they’re not only wanting teenagers to come out for vaccinations, but also their parents.

They’ll be at at Evans, Jones and Colonial High Schools on Wednesday.

Pino said so far he’s encouraged by the number of people who have already signed up to get vaccinated at the sites.