A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel recommended Friday to lift the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, voting instead to rely on a new product label with a warning for adult women under 50, after rare cases of blood clots were reported in a handful of people who got the shot.

The independent advisory panel — the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) — decided that the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in preventing COVID-19 outweighed the risks, and they voted 10-4 to continue recommending the shot for people 18 years and older.

They took into account a new Johnson & Johnson label that uses language agreed on with the Food and Drug Administration and that comes along with new fact sheets for doctors and patients.

It includes information about the symptoms of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), an unusual kind of blood clot, plus treatment recommendations.

Some members of the panel raised concerns about whether the FDA label would be informative enough for women who may be at risk of TTS.

“I am concerned that the consumers — and women in this age group in particular — will not be adequately informed just by the FDA,” said Dr. Beth Bell, a panel member who was part of the working group that conducted a risk-benefit analysis of the vaccine. “So we really are depending on the public health agencies and the partner organizations to make sure that people actually are informed and are empowered.”

The recommendations made Friday now go to the CDC, and the agency can issue new public guidance based on the panel’s advice.

“I think the FDA and I both feel strongly — and the CDC feel strongly — that we need to act swiftly after that analysis,” CDC Director Walensky said earlier Friday. “But I do think that there's plenty of people who are interested in the J&J vaccine if just for convenience, as well as for a single dose option.”

The CDC has learned of 15 blood clot cases connected to the vaccine, the agency’s Dr. Tom Shimabukuro said Friday. Of the 15, all have been women, and 13 were under the age of 50. Three have died and seven were hospitalized.

However, panel members were also quick to highlight the overwhelming benefit of the Johnson & Johnson shot for its effectiveness in preventing COVID-19. They called for clear guidance along with the new label so that it does not discourage people from getting vaccinated.

“While that information is being provided, it is essential that people are also provided with the overwhelming benefits,” said Dr. Robert Gluckman, who represented America’s Health Insurance Plans at the meeting.

“Any contribution to vaccine hesitancy is far more likely to cause real harm to people,” he added.

There are nearly 10 million doses of the J&J vaccine that have been distributed but not yet administered, according to CDC data. The U.S. government has purchased 100 million total doses of the shot.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show the seven-day average for daily vaccinations fell each day from April 12 to 17, potentially indicating a slight decline in demand now that more people are vaccinated. The only other dip since COVID-19 vaccines hit the market was recorded in February, when winter storms forced vaccination sites to close and shipments to be delayed.

As of Friday, at least 135 million Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with nearly 90 million people fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

The Biden administration has been working to combat vaccine hesitancy since President Joe Biden took office. On Wednesday, Biden called on companies to give employees paid time off to get vaccinated or recover from side effects, and announced a tax credit for small and medium-size businesses that do so.

The administration is also working to ensure that 90% of Americans live within 5 miles of a vaccination site as well as calling on businesses, celebrities, faith leaders and doctors to help promote the shots, among other steps.

At the same time, the Biden Administration celebrated 200 million COVID-19 shots in his first 100 days in office this week, surpassing his initial goal of 100 million in 100 days by double.