ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, April 23, the Consulate of Mexico in Orlando and Inspirate, a Hispanic nonprofit, announced two programs to help Mexican migrants in the U.S.

The first program was the first remote banking program where Mexican immigrants can open a bank account and send money to their family south of the border.

“Now, their family members can also have access to this debit card which can be accessed anywhere in the world, so they don’t have to be carrying around cash and expose themselves to crime,” said Inspirate founder Margie Viera.

For one 42-year-old woman — who asked to only be identified by her first name, Veorelin — it meant she would feel more confident when she sends money to her mother in Mexico.

“Before this bank, I was always afraid they would take some of the money I would send to my mom,” Veorelin said.

The other program unveiled was social security services.

“They can contribute to their pension plan in Mexico but their family members, their parents, their spouses and their children are covered by the health care plan,” Viera said.

“It feels good to know my mom doesn’t need to worry about health insurance anymore. These benefits are critical during a pandemic,” Veorelin said.

Veorelin said she could access those services next month.

Viera said to register for the services a Mexican migrant can go to the financial services window at the Consulate of Mexico in Orlando every weekday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.