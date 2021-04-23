NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Get ready to set sail once again at Niagara Falls.

The Maid of the Mist is set to launch their 2021 season next week.

The Maid of the Mist says the James V. Glynn and Nikola Tesla will hit the water on April 29.

This will be the first full season for the all-electric, emission-free vessels — the only ones of their kind in the United States.

Maid of the Mist tours will operate at reduced capacity and all visitors will be required to wear a face covering. Tickets need to be purchased in advance online.

The full schedule can be found here.