A female police official was fatally stabbed inside of a police station in Rambouillet, a suburb of Paris, on Friday, authorities said, sparking a terorrism investigation into the incident.

The attacker was shot and killed by police at the scene. Officials have not revealed his identity or motive.

Anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said that they have taken over the investigation because of statements the assailant made during the attack, as well as his targeting of a police official.

A French judicial official told The Associated Press that the suspect was born in Tunisia and that witnesses heard him say “Allahu akbar, Arabic for “God is great,” during the attack. The 37-year-old resident of France had no record of radicalization, nor did he have a criminal record, authorities said.

The official killed Friday was a 49-year-old administrative employee who worked in the station for the national police service, a national police spokesperson told the AP.

The attack took place southwest of Paris just inside the police station in a quiet residential area of the town of Rambouillet, about 750 yards from a former royal estate that is sometimes used for international peace negotiations. Police cordons ringed the area after the stabbing.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex rushed to the scene with other officials and pledged that the government will "fight terrorism in all its forms."

Notre détermination à lutter contre le terrorisme sous toutes ses formes et plus que jamais intacte. pic.twitter.com/WtConHTskx — Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) April 23, 2021

The attack comes as President Emmanuel Macron’s government is toughening its security policies amid voter concerns about crime and complaints from police that they face increasing danger. The shift comes as France prepares for regional elections in June in which security is a big issue, and for a presidential election next year in which Macron’s main challenger could be far-right leader Marine Le Pen, if he seeks a second term.

Elle était policière. Stéphanie a été tuée dans son commissariat de Rambouillet, sur les terres déjà meurtries des Yvelines. La Nation est aux côtés de sa famille, de ses collègues et des forces de l’ordre. Du combat engagé contre le terrorisme islamiste, nous ne céderons rien. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 23, 2021

Macron wrote on Twitter that the nation stands with the victim's family, and pledged that they will not back down in the fight against terrorism.

