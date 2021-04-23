ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — More than 67 percent of undergraduate Hispanic students, almost 340,000, attend Hispanic Serving Institutions, but Hispanic enrollment fell by more than 5 percent during the fall 2020 semester and the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofit Excelencia in Education reported.

It was a steeper decline than any other demographic group during that semester, according to data in a virtual presentation Wednesday designed to showcase the impact HSIs have had over the past 25 years to help Hispanics accomplish success in higher learning.

HSIs are colleges or universities in which more than 25 percent of the undergraduate student population is Hispanic, qualifying them for federal grants to help increase Hispanic student success.

Ashley Chico, a 22-year-old political science major, has benefited from the University of Central Florida becoming an HSI in 2019 and said she will graduate later this year.

“My prior college was not a Hispanic Serving Institution,” Chico said, “although, it provided me the gateway to understanding why I want to go to a more diverse school.”

Chico said the switch to UCF has helped her.

“We get those one-on-one mentorships that we need, that we want,” Chico said.

Success stories like Chico’s are one reason Excelencia in Education Chief Executive Officer Deborah Santiago called for a renewed outreach to get more Hispanic students back in colleges.

“We saw a precipice drop and scaling back in the kind of enrollment progress we made,” Santiago said.

Santiago called for HSIs to utilize some of Excelencia in Education's more than 200 programs to increase Hispanic student success.

The number of HSIs has increased by 94 percent over the past 10 years, Excelencia reported.