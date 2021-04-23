The Justice Department has charged a New York man who was involved in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after someone he matched with on the popular dating app Bumble turned him in.

According to court documents, one week after the insurrection, Robert Chapman bragged to his potential match about his actions on Jan. 6.

"I did storm the Capitol,” he wrote, according to screenshots of the conversation included in court documents. "I made it all the way to Statuary Hall.”

“We are not a match,” the other user wrote back.

“I suppose not,” he replied.

According to prosecutors, the user quickly contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and provided screenshots of the conversation, which led to his arrest on Thursday.

Chapman has been charged with four misdemeanors, including knowingly entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. He has not yet entered a plea.

The FBI also reviewed body camera footage from the Metropolitan Police Department recorded on Jan. 6, which appears to show Chapman in Statuary Hall, which authorities allege corroborates his statement to his Bumble match, who was not identified in the court filings.

A Facebook account that the FBI linked to Chapman featured a post which reads, “I’M F****** INSIDE THE CRAPITOL!!!”

Court documents feature screenshots from that Facebook page, which appear to show Chapman inside the building.

Chapman had a court hearing this week, and he was released on his own recognizance, according to a report from NBC News.