President Joe Biden will be making his first overseas trip as president in June, the White House announced Friday.

The president will travel to the G7 Summit in Cornwall, United Kingdom, before heading to Brussels, Belgium, to participate in the NATO Summit.

"This trip will highlight his commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the Transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges and better secure America’s interests," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Biden will also take part in a summit between the U.S. and E.U. while in Brussels, and will hold bilateral meetings with leaders at both the G7 Summit, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and the NATO Summit.

The meetings come as Biden has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to a summit in the coming months in a third country, though no date has yet been set.

"It’s both a practical chance to connect with key allies and partners on shared opportunities and challenges," Yohannes Abraham, the chief of staff and executive secretary of the National Security Council, said in an interview with The Associated Press. "But also it’s an illustration of something that the president has been clear about that the transatlantic alliance is back, that revitalizing it is a key priority of his, and that the transatlantic relationship is a strong foundation on which our collective security and shared prosperity are built."

The trip will mark the most ambitious travel schedule yet for Biden since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It comes as the U.S. has stepped up its travel warnings for much of the world due to the virus. Both the U.K. and Belgium are listed by the State Department under level four, the highest, “do not travel” advisory, and are the subject of specific prohibitions preventing most travel to the U.S. by noncitizens.

The White House said it is working closely with host countries to ensure the safety of all attendees at the summits.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month lifted quarantine guidance for international travel for those fully vaccinated for COVID-19, but still recommends that vaccinated individuals returning from overseas monitor their symptoms and take a test 3-5 days after returning to the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.