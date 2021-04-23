CLEVELAND — After having a child 10 years ago, Emily Griffith hit the gym like many people do looking to get in shape, but she soon found out treadmills weren’t quite her speed.

“It seemed like a chore and it wasn't fun,” Griffith said. “So I was looking for different ways to be active, to get fit, and I found aerial yoga.”

Ever since then, Griffith has been taking her fitness journey to new heights.

She was a student for years, learning the basics and learning how to maneuver her body in and out of hammocks. Now, she’s the teacher, and owner of Sky Aerial Studios — a venture that she said she’d been dreaming of — but it was the COVID-19 pandemic that pushed her to make it a reality.

“I had to go all summer without a place to practice,” she said. “So I would go in my backyard I would set up rigs hanging from swing sets and I decided I wanted a place of my own that I could practice when I wanted to.”

“I’ve been very involved in the aerial community in Cleveland for quite a while now, so when I opened — large amount of support — and that's what like helps me get through the first month,” Griffith said. “That's what keeps me going and feel positive, like okay, I can do this, I can survive this pandemic and keep this business open.”

Not only is Sky Aerial Studios surviving, it’s thriving. Griffith said the coronavirus pandemic has many people interested in gym alternatives.

She said she’s found the smaller classes to be more inviting, something she said she wants everyone to feel when they’re at the studio.

“Aerial is made for every age, everybody type, it doesn't matter you can do it,” she said.

Sky Aerial Studios offers classes for anyone older than the age of three.