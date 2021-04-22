WORCESTER, Mass. - Wormtown Brewery is launching their own hard seltzer line.

The brewery will soon release four flavors -- black cherry, lemon lime, cran-apple, and orange zest -- available for purchase in a mixed 12-pack.

Wormtown celebrated their 11th Anniversary in March with a new taproom. The location is right on Shrewsbury Street in worcester, with their traditional lines of beers, expanded menu, and outdoor seating weather-permitting

According to the post below, the seltzers will be available “soon.”