ORLANDO, Fla. – White Castle’s new restaurant in Orlando will official open on May 3, the company announced Thursday.

Regular hours for now will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 7 days a week



The restaurant, located in The Village at O-Town West development, will be the largest free-standing White Castle in the world.

White Castle will mark the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. The restaurant will be open for take-out, dine-in and drive-thru service until 1 a.m. on opening day. It will then reopen May 4 for its regular hours, which are 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week.

The company said at some point the Orlando location will operate 24 hours a day.

More than 120 people have been hired for the new location.

With the pandemic still ongoing, there will be a number of health and safety measures implemented. Team members and customers will be required to wear face masks. There will also be social distancing and continuous cleaning. Hand sanitizer and wipes will also be available.

The Orlando location marks the Ohio-based chain’s return to Florida.