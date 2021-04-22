The U.S. Senate voted 94-1 in favor of passing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, a bill that aims to address the rise in hate crimes towards the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The final vote was 94-1 in favor of the bill; only Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) voted against it



The bill is the most substantive congressional response to what has been an alarming rise in racist sentiment against Asian Americans



The legislation allows local and state law enforcement agencies to respond to hate crimes, assigns a DOJ point person toreview COVID-19-related hate crimes, and delivers guidance to combat discriminatory language related to the pandemic

PASSED: Today, the US Senate rejects anti-Asian hate.



This historic, bipartisan vote on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act is a powerful message of solidarity to our AAPI community. Now, I urge the House to swiftly pass this legislation so President Biden can sign it into law. pic.twitter.com/gaoLgnwgO9 — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) April 22, 2021

“This is not a controversial bill,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI), co-author of the legislation, said on the Senate floor ahead of Thursday’s vote. “It focuses federal leadership to investigate and report hate crimes and other incidents, and provides resources for our communities to come together to take a stand against intolerance and hate.”

Sen. Hawley, the lone opposition vote, said last week that the bill was “hugely broad,” arguing that it “mandates all this data collection in expansive categories that the federal government will collect.”

Several other senators voiced similar concerns, and worked alongside Democratic colleagues to introduce a number of amendments ahead of Thursday’s vote to make the language in the bill less expansive.

Sen. Hirono and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) worked together to make explicit reference to Asian Americans in the bill’s text, all “while retaining the bill’s core purpose to combat anti-Asian hate,” Hirono said in a statement on Wednesday.

A recent study showed that the use of anti-Asian hashtags skyrocketed on Twitter last year in the days after then-President Donald Trump used the term “Chinese virus” for the first time in a tweet. Trump also often used terms such as “China virus," or other variations on the same theme, during speeches and news conferences.

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for a vote before it heads to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. Senators urged the House to take swift action to get the bill passed.

94-1! Overwhelming bipartisan vote to pass Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act to help AAPI community against increased violence/attacks. Thank you Senators for sending unified message to AAPIs that we are seen/heard and supported. We will move with haste in House to send this to President. pic.twitter.com/8QWaQGpdKT — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) April 22, 2021

Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey thanked Senators "for sending unified message to AAPIs that we are seen/heard and supported," and pledged that the House will "move with haste" to send the bill to the president's desk.