CLEVELAND — Sarah‘s Vineyard has never known a summer without Blossom Music Center being open. The concert venue can hold up to 23,000 people, and the loss of concerts last year made for another challenge for this winery across the street, on top of having to operate during the pandemic.

“That was different because we’re used to just mad rushes, where last summer was more gradual, more of a relaxed pace," explained manager Sarah Altieri.

Altieri was hired by owners Margaret and Michael Lytz right when the winery first opened.

The couple created Sarah's Vineyard in honor of Margaret's late daughter," the website said. "The fields are now tended and cared for in her memory. The name is believed to be a good fit for the land; for as the the seasons come and go, Sarah’s Vineyard will reshape the abandoned fields into the image of a countryside once lost, but not forgotten."

Now, 14 years later, the winery is a social hub in the middle of the Cuyahoga Valley.

"It's always consistently good," said regulars Lauri and Steve Booth. "(We) come here at least a couple times a month once a week in the summer.”

During the start of the pandemic, the vineyard was shut down for two months, but when summer time came around and concerts were canceled across the street, we're told the business wasn't hit too hard thanks to a regular flow of customers.

“We’ve been super lucky and super blessed,” said Altieri.

She said this is thanks to the nature of their indoor/outdoor space.

“Some people say this is the only place they go because they feel so safe here, and we really pride ourselves on that," she said. "We’re taking every precaution very seriously and doing so allowed us to keep our customers and our staff safe.”

Now with tours on Blossom's lineup for summer 2021, the vineyard is looking forward to hopefully welcoming back the busy rush of the concert goers, and the steady wave of their regulars.

“I think we’re just ready," said Altieri. "We are ready to be busy and rocking and rolling!”