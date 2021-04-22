CHICOPEE, Mass. - Mr. Cone has been in Chicopee since the 1950s and despite the pandemic, the ice cream shop says it's business as usual.

Co-owner Abbis Hamdan says even with the pandemic, they haven't seen a decline in business. However, how busy they are all depends on the weather. For additional safety, last year, they started doing one window to order and the other window to pick up.

Hamdan says since they reopened for the season a few weeks ago, they have had customers come all the way from Boston and Worcester.

"We have very loyal customers. We have customers that have been coming here for years. Even like last year with the COVID, COVID or no COVID didn't mean anything to them, they were here every day, many of them," said Hamdan. "This year people seem less anxious, more at ease. They are smiling, chit chatting, out on the tables. Last year, a lot of them stayed in their cars."

Hamdan says their most popular item is, of course, their different flavors of soft serve.