KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Jurors only took about an hour-and-a half Wednesday to deliver guilty verdicts for Christopher Otero-Rivera and Angel Rivera in connection with the murder of St. Cloud mother Nicole Montalvo.

Soon after attorneys for both sides finished their closing arguments, Otera-Rivera, Montalvo’s estranged husband, and Rivera, her father-in-law, were found guilty on all three counts: second-degree murder, abuse of a dead body and tampering with physical evidence.

The prosecution had said the father and son duo killed, dismembered and buried Nicole. The motive? They say it was custody of Nicole’s son, 9-year-old Elijah.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled for Otero-Rivera or Rivera yet, but they could face life in prison.

The death of Montalvo, who was 33, has changed her family’s life forever.

Steven Montalvo, Nicole’s younger brother said, “We’re going to bear this burden and this pain for the rest of our lives.”

The Montalvo family says they are eternally grateful to everyone who embraced them during this difficult time.

“We could not have done this without the community support, without you being there next to us and helping us in our grievance,” Eddie Montalvo, Nicole’s twin brother, said after the verdict was delivered.

Assistant State Attorney Ryan Williams said this was not an easy case but that the family’s perseverance is the reason justice was served. Montalvo’s brothers, Steven and Edward, reviewed as much discovery in the prosecution as he had, Williams said.

“What it took was the Montalvo family not giving up and not taking ‘no’ for an answer,” Williams added.

Moving forward, Montalvo’s family said their priority is caring and loving Elijah, Montalvo’s son, as the healing process begins.

“We promised her we would get justice for her, and we promised her we would help raise her son, Elijah, in a safe, healthy and happy environment,” Steven Montalvo said. “He has been such an incredible kid in the last 18 months, and our parents have done such an amazing job. The strongest woman in the world [right here, pointing in the direction of his mother].”

The family also noted that love should not hurt and encouraged anyone who is suffering from domestic violence to seek out help.