WASHINGTON — There’s a new push on Capitol Hill to restore the biological health of the Florida Everglades in an upcoming infrastructure package.

With some lawmakers already voicing objections to spending that doesn’t go to traditional infrastructure, funding for this ambitious environmental project could be on the chopping block.

“About 8 million of our fellow Floridians get their drinking water from the Everglades,” said Rep. Charlie Crist (D) Florida 13th District.

Congress committed to save the Everglades 20 years ago. However, the federal government has not held up their end of the bargain to fully fund 68 projects meant to improve the ecosystem, water supply and ensure flood protection for Floridians.

“It would take about $2.9 billion to add to the restoration of the Everglades and get back on track in an appropriate fashion,” Crist said.

Crist emphasized that priority at a meeting at the White House with President Joe Biden this week, along with his South Florida colleague, Republican Carlos Gimenez.

“He knew how important this was because of his specific district and the impact it would have right there,” Crist said.

The issue is splitting some Florida Republicans who are concerned about the plan’s price tag.

“I’d like to see a separate infrastructure bill, a real one. Then, all the other things they are considering, put in a separate bill,” said Rep. Vern Buchanan (R) Florida 16th District.

“Roads and bridges make a huge difference. But of the $2 trillion, only 10-15% is what goes to infrastructure,” Buchanan added.

Florida got a C on the White House’s Infrastructure Report Card — with more than 400 bridges and 3,500 miles of highway ranked in poor condition. Moderate Democrat, Rep. Stephanie Murphy said improving that rating is a top priority.

“In the Orlando area we are seeing a significant increase in residents, in addition to the return of tourists, so we need to see some significant investments into our roads, bridges and airports,” said Murphy.

Murphy, who recently met with White House officials, said she thinks there can be compromise where roads, bridges and restoration in the Everglades are funded.

“The fact of the matter is that we are way behind on infrastructure investment," Murphy said. "So we need to take the most pragmatic approach forward."

Everglades spending has hit record levels in recent years. However, the federal government has not matched Florida’s financial commitment.