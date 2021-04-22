SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect in a Volusia County murder is recovering in the hospital after a shootout with Seminole County deputies in Sanford.

What You Need To Know A 28-year-old Orange City woman was found dead Tuesday night on a Volusia County trail



When deputies located a vehicle believed to be involved, they ended up in a shootout with one of the suspects



That man, Brandon McLean, 32, was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, investigators say

Brandon McLean, 32, was wanted in connection with the stabbing death of Orange City resident Amy Desiree Layne Humphries, 28, whose body was found last night on a trail in Volusia County.

Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the victim’s driver’s license next to McLean after he was shot.

One man who lives in the area reached out to his neighbors after hearing gunfire.

After 40 years of living in the same house, Les Balogh is the eyes and ears of the neighborhood.

“If I know something is happening in our area — I try to at least tell my neighbors about it,” he said.

And on Wednesday, just a block over, something was happening.

It was a shootout between Seminole County deputies and a suspect in a homicide investigation.

“I was out front here and I heard boom, boom, boom,” said Balogh.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said his deputies found a vehicle linked to a suspect in a Volusia County homicide at a laundromat on 17-92 in Sanford.

He says deputies confronted two men, and while one surrendered, investigators said the other, McLean, took off behind the building.

Deputies ran after him and that’s when the Sheriff said McLean pulled out a gun.

“It is unclear at this point in time whether the suspect fired a shot at that time or not — we know at least our deputies — at least two of our deputies fired multiple shots at the time,” said Lemma.

The Sheriff said McLean ran into the neighborhood behind the laundromat and at some point, he fired at deputies and they fired back.

That’s when Balogh warned his neighbors.

“Listen police are chasing somebody in the neighborhood, so you might want to go inside your house,” said Balogh.

Deputies shot McLean at least five times while in the neighborhood.

“He was able to get between a house and building," Lemma said. "Our deputies knocked down the fence to render aid to the suspect."

McLean was rushed to the hospital.

As for Balogh, he’s just happy the suspect was captured and that he could help out his friends and neighbors.

“We keep an eye out for the neighbors. All our neighbors keep an eye out for each other,” said Balogh.

At last check, McLean was stable at the hospital.

No deputies or homeowners were hurt during the incident.