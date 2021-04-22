ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — This past year has been challenging on our mental and physical health. From face-mask-related acne to added weight gain, the pandemic is taking a big toll on our bodies.

Dentists also are seeing a big increase in patients coming in for a pandemic-related stressor — teeth grinding and clenching.

At Distinctive Dentistry on Maitland in Altamonte Springs, dentist Brett Zak examined patient Jason Mendelsohn for teeth grinding-related problems.

“The dentist actually shared with me that I was grinding my teeth, the hygienist as well," Mendelsohn said. "I actually had thought it was awesome to have teeth that were all the same level, and then I realized it wasn’t the way it was supposed to be."

It’s a problem Mendelsohn has been dealing with for about 10 years now, and he said managing it is key.

“I was diagnosed with HPV-related tonsil cancer in 2014," Mendelsohn said. "After having radiation to my jaw, it’s really scary to think that one of my teeth would crack. So my night guard takes away that concern."

He's not the only one dealing with this.

“I was literally just talking to a patient today, and they brought it up, saying, ‘Wow, I can really tell I’ve been grinding so much in the past year,’ ” Zak said.

His office has seen an increase in patients coming in from stress-related teeth grinding and clenching throughout the pandemic.

“We’re seeing quite a bit of a spike,” Zak said.

Nationally, the American Dental Association reports more than 70 percent of dentists are seeing increases in patients dealing with teeth grinding and clenching. According to the ADA, more than 60 percent of dentists are seeing chipped and cracked teeth in patients as a result of stress.

Grinding can have a big impact on your smile, Zak said.

“(It causes a) Shortening of the teeth over a long period of time, which obviously is a big aesthetic concern," Zak said. "The other long-term effect would be in the posterior teeth. If you begin with a small fracture, a small fracture can become a large fracture, which will then, in turn, perhaps crack the tooth and you get into losing the tooth, root canals, crowns."

But it can be treated. Fitted night guards can help relieve that pain.

“Now I don’t wake up with headaches, no jaw pain, neck pain,” Mendelsohn said. “And if I go to sleep without my night guard, I do wake up with headaches so I notice the difference. It gives me peace of mind to know I’ll be okay."

Now seven years cancer-free, Mendelsohn said wearing the night guard gives him confidence he won’t chip a tooth in the night and helps him feel pain-free from grinding throughout the day.

Muscle soreness in the jaw, constant headaches, and chipped or cracked teeth could be all signs that you’re clenching or grinding your teeth.

If you think you may be grinding your teeth, dentists say it’s important to get that looked at by your dentist before it can lead to bigger issues with your smile. ​